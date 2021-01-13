Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

The US’ plans to open a consulate in Western Sahara marks a turning point for the disputed territory. Washington’s recognition of Morocco’s authority over the land frustrates indigenous Sahrawis seeking independence but others see the future US consulate as a boost for Western Sahara cities like Dakhla.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
