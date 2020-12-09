Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Relocating Giraffes Stranded on a Kenyan Island

11 hours ago 1 min read

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased lake levels which began to swallow up the peninsula where the giraffes have been living. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in collaboration with the United States-based Save Giraffes Now and Kenya’s Northern Rangelands Trust rescued two of the giraffes with a custom-made steel barge and is working to rescue the remaining six from the island. “There is great urgency to execute this rescue,” said David O’Connor, president of Save Giraffes Now, in a statement. “With giraffes undergoing a silent extinction, every one we can protect matters.” The conservationists used the barge to transport one of the giraffes the four miles to its new home, a 4,400-acre fenced sanctuary within the 44,000-acre Ruko Conservancy. The rescued Rothschild’s (Nubian) giraffes are becoming a rare breed with about 3,000 left in Africa, 800 of which in Kenya.

SOURCE: REUTERS 

More Articles

1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Capitalism

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo Endorsed for a Second Term

11 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the First Ugandan Buddhist Monk

1 day ago
1 min read

Remote Locations for the African Traveler

1 day ago
1 min read

DRC Lawmakers Exchange Blows

1 day ago
1 min read

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

1 day ago
1 min read

No Green Zone for Nairobi

1 day ago
2 min read

Combining Western and Traditional Methods to Treat Mental Illnesses

1 day ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Relocating Giraffes Stranded on a Kenyan Island

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Capitalism

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo Endorsed for a Second Term

11 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Is Ready – Rawbeena & Naiboi Release New Banger ‘Haijaja’

19 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: