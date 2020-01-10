Remembering the Doyen of Black Business in South Africa

Share















He was one of the big names in business in Africa; as gentlemanly, as he was shrewd. He fought the odds and apartheid to stake his place in business and inspire millions of his countrymen to do the same. Richard Maponya passed away in the early hours of January 6, after a short illness. Maponya turned 99 on Christmas Eve near the end of a long and fruitful life that saw him dine with the Queen, laugh with Bill Clinton and chauffeur his old friend Nelson Mandela. Mandela asked Maponya, who owned a car dealership, to pick him up at the airport in Johannesburg after his release from prison in 1990. More than half a century on, Mandela, then a former president of South Africa, beamed with pride, in 2007, as he opened the first shopping mall in Soweto. Maponya Mall had taken the canny businessman a good deal of patience to put together. He acquired the land in 1979 – the first black man to secure a 100-year lease for land in Soweto – and spent many more years building up the mall.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

