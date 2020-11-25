Africa.com

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

4 mins ago

Carl Wallace has been around the block of South Africa’s startup world a time or two, founding a bunch of companies and raising several funding rounds. Now, he’s back with a tool that will help companies work better remotely, and he’s funding it himself. Digital Drawing Room is itself part of Digital HQ, of which Wallace is group chief executive officer (CEO). The group also comprises Wapp and Digemy, and the newest addition is ydox, a communication, collaboration and content management tool that enables business teams to work more efficiently, securely and remotely. ydox has already rolled out to small and medium sized businesses over multiple industries, including legal, financial, professional services, medical and retail. With its latest version, it is moving into the corporate space with an enterprise-ready solution for large teams.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

