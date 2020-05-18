Returning Africa’s Football Season

Share it!

Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected. A great relief to the teams facing uncertainty linked to the Covid-19. CAF will soon meet to discuss precisely on the possibility of a continuation of the season. Senegal is determined to continue the already suspend league to the end of the season. The Federation has scheduled a return to competition in November after a unanimous decision. The Moroccan striker has been named the Ajax player of the season for the third consecutive year. A nice farewell gift before joining Chelsea this summer.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

