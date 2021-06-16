Revolutionising Last Mile Delivery in Ethiopia

Ethiopian logistics startup Eshi Express has raised funding from the Addis Ababa Angels (AAA) Network as it looks to expand across the country. Founded in 2017, Eshi Express is an on-demand deliveries platform that operates in Addis Ababa and two regional Ethiopian cities. Customers can arrange deliveries via app or call centre, and track those orders in real-time. After securing investment and strategic support from AAA Network, Eshi plans to scale up its business and expand to multiple regional cities soon. Founded by a group of investors in 2020, the Addis Ababa Angels Network believes Eshi Express can revolutionise last mile delivery in Ethiopia. “Eshi Express met AAA’s standards for investment as it is a tech-enabled and scalable business with a great team that is coming out just as the country is experiencing a digital revolution of sorts. They have a unique opportunity to be part of this revolution,” said Yosef Kibur, co-founder of AAA

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA