Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Running a Refugee Camp after a 30% Budget Cut

7 mins ago 1 min read

Food rations have been cut to more than 1.4 million vulnerable refugees in Uganda by the World Food Programme (WFP) because of insufficient funds. Announcing a 30% reduction to the relief food it distributes to refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from neighbouring South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, the WFP in Uganda warned that further cuts could follow. The agency said it is struggling with a shortfall of $137m in funding it needs for refugee response in 2020, raising fears over how people will cope while the country is in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. “WFP is faced with a significant funding shortfall for its refugees’ response – $137m against total needs of $219m through the course of 2020,” El-Khidir Daloum, WFP country director in Uganda, told the Guardian.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Get a Virtual Tour of Africa’s Bucket List Destinations

1 min ago
1 min read

The First Petroleum Firm to Turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

3 mins ago
1 min read

Can the Green Revolution Reduce Sub-Saharan Africa’s Poverty and Food Insecurity?

4 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Get a Virtual Tour of Africa’s Bucket List Destinations

1 min ago
1 min read

The First Petroleum Firm to Turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

3 mins ago
1 min read

Can the Green Revolution Reduce Sub-Saharan Africa’s Poverty and Food Insecurity?

4 mins ago
1 min read

Running a Refugee Camp after a 30% Budget Cut

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today