Running a Refugee Camp after a 30% Budget Cut

Food rations have been cut to more than 1.4 million vulnerable refugees in Uganda by the World Food Programme (WFP) because of insufficient funds. Announcing a 30% reduction to the relief food it distributes to refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from neighbouring South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, the WFP in Uganda warned that further cuts could follow. The agency said it is struggling with a shortfall of $137m in funding it needs for refugee response in 2020, raising fears over how people will cope while the country is in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. “WFP is faced with a significant funding shortfall for its refugees’ response – $137m against total needs of $219m through the course of 2020,” El-Khidir Daloum, WFP country director in Uganda, told the Guardian.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

