SamaPass The Web Reference For African Experiences

SamaPass is improving its online ticketing service in Africa and its offer of African experiences in Europe

In 2019 the population of Africa is 1.3 billion people. 15 million descendants of Africans live in Europe. These people give life to a rich variety of experiences via cultural events or activities that are just waiting to be seen by as many people as possible. It is to meet this need for visibility and contribute to local dynamism that SamaPass, the international ticketing agency for a changing Africa, was born. After winning over more than 300 organizers with its events-related ticketing solution, SamaPass is expanding its online presence by offering a complete range of African experiences to share.

In Africa, accessing online booking platforms and obtaining digital tickets directly is a complicated business. SamaPass allows users to buy their tickets online using their credit cards, money transfers (e.g. Wari or Joni) on smartphones or even via mobile money (e.g. MTN Money, Orange Money etc.). SamaPass allows them to make payments via the payment solution they use each day. It is a secure and easy to use solution directly from your mobile phone.

In Europe, people are passionate about African cultures but there is no platform that brings together what is best in terms of activities and events. When it comes to offering a gift, giving pleasure, or indulging yourself, the opportunities involving African activities and cultures are very limited. SamaPass is a solution that is dedicated to both private experiences such as a concert in a restaurant or to mega-conferences attracting several thousand participants. SamaPass allows organizers to publish their experiences and track ticket sales in real time, build community loyalty and boost visibility while remaining focused on their core business – organizing, training, networking… SamaPass enjoys international visibility, especially among the diaspora and tourists, and communicates via social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). Finally, SamaPass allows organizers to receive their earnings in their local currency.

