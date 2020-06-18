SAP Delivers Innovations That Tackle Supply Chain And Industry Challenges; Embedding Sustainability For The Post-Pandemic Era

Share it!

As companies all over the world face unprecedented challenges, they are turning to technologies that provide reliable insights to help them better support their employees, customers and suppliers. Stepping up to fulfill these needs, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is innovating with more than just technology and software. SAP is helping companies improve supply chain and industry-specific processes, connect through the business network and embed sustainability as a critical measure of business success. The announcement was made at the SAPPHIRE NOW® Converge conference, held online June 15-19, 2020.

“In uncertain times, companies need a trusted partner to help them make confident decisions to enhance agility and resiliency during and beyond the current COVID-19 crisis,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering. “In today’s hyperconnected world, it’s even more important for businesses to quickly react to environmental and market changes. We’re helping to address these challenges with new ways for customers to address sustainability, lead in their industry and grow their business networks. SAP has the strategy, expertise, solutions and partner ecosystem to enable customers to run their business as an intelligent enterprise.”

Climate 21

SAP announced the Climate 21 program to support customers in pursuing their climate-related objectives. In a multiyear road map, SAP will work with co-innovation partners to embed sustainability metrics across SAP’s solution portfolio. This will help customers understand, analyze and optimize the carbon footprint of their products and operations along the value chain.

The SAP® Product Carbon Footprint Analytics application is now available as the first solution in the Climate 21 program. The application uses data from SAP S/4HANA® and third-party sources and calculates this information within the SAP Analytics Cloud solution. This helps customers understand their carbon footprint and provides a foundation for analyzing and optimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more, read “Our Decade of Delivery for Climate” by Saueressig. Also read “SAP Launches Carbon Emissions Accounting System to Address Climate Change.”

Industry Cloud

Intelligent enterprises strike the balance between optimizing their current business models and innovating at the vertical edge to develop new revenue streams and growth potential using digital technologies. SAP and its partners are offering industry cloud solutions that extend the end-to-end processes of SAP’s intelligent suite to help drive customer’s core business in their industries.

SAP’s industry cloud strategy will deliver innovative, vertical solutions from SAP and its partners. These solutions will be built on technologies in the Business Technology Platform portfolio and use an open API framework, open process model, open domain model and common business services to create a better customer and user experience. The interoperability with SAP’s intelligent suite will enable rapid development, deployment and integration. Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and other advanced technologies from SAP will be available to help developers to accelerate development and deliver greater business value, enabling improved business practices and business innovation at the vertical edge.

To learn more, read “Innovation at the Vertical Edge: New Business Models for a Digital Economy” by Peter Maier, president, Industries and Customer Advisory, SAP.

SAP Increases Investment for Industry 4.0 Across the Supply Chain

SAP brings significant innovations across the supply chain from design to operations to deliver greater insights, automation and responsiveness with the Industry 4.Now initiative. These innovations can help companies design and manufacture intelligent products and assets that can capture and analyze the increased tide of information from sensors across the supply chain. This enables customers to move Industry 4.0 from a factory-focused initiative to a company-wide business strategy.

With Industry 4.Now, SAP will deliver innovations that companies need to create and capture a digital thread of these intelligent products and assets throughout their lifecycle to provide real-time insights back into the business processes, from design to operations. With embedded analytics and predictive capabilities, this intelligence can empower people to make better business decisions and drive new business models and revenue streams.

To learn more, read “Why the Time for Industry 4.0 Is NOW” by Richard Howells, vice president, Solution Management for Digital Supply Chain, SAP.

SAP Announces a Strategy for a Unified Business Network

SAP announced a strategy to bring end-to-end visibility, increased efficiency and collaboration across the entire supply chain processes, including design, planning, sourcing, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and asset operations. By creating a network of intelligent enterprises, SAP can help companies digitalize multienterprise business processes for better visibility and collaboration across the supply chain ecosystem.

This initiative spans across SAP, using insights from real-time ERP, advanced analytics and successful networks solutions such as Ariba® Network, SAP Asset Intelligence Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Fieldglass® solutions to deliver the collective intelligence through an open and interoperable business network. With more than US$3.3 trillion flowing through these business-to business powerhouses, SAP will help enable sustainable and resilient supply chains, transform business models and provide the agility to safeguard against global disruptions.

To learn more, read “Creating a Unified, Open and Intelligent Business Network” by Chris Haydon, president, SAP Procurement Solutions, and Paige Cox, senior vice president and head of Digital Supply Chain Networks, SAP.

