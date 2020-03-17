Wed. Mar 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Sasol’s Debt Repayment Plan

12 hours ago 1 min read

Sasol Ltd. is preparing for South Africa’s biggest rights issue in two decades after a share-price collapse sparked by cost overruns at its U.S. chemicals project and the plunge in oil prices. The stock slumped. The company plans to raise $6 billion by the end of its 2021 financial year, including a share sale of as much as $2 billion, it said in a statement. It has entered into a standby underwriting agreement with BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Securities for the rights issue. Sasol expects to comply with debt covenants relating to credit ratios by the end of the financial year June 30, assuming a prevailing rand-oil price of approximately $35.22 per barrel. It’s in discussions with lenders about “adequate flexibility” to ensure covenant thresholds are maintained.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Trapped after Dream Holiday to Marrakech

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Cameroonian Known for Mixing Ethically Sourced, Organic Fabrics from Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Clean Out Shops in the Wake of Coronavirus

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Trapped after Dream Holiday to Marrakech

12 hours ago
1 min read

Sasol’s Debt Repayment Plan

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Cameroonian Known for Mixing Ethically Sourced, Organic Fabrics from Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africans Clean Out Shops in the Wake of Coronavirus

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today