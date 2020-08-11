Tue. Aug 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Scenario Planning Tool Shows the Effects of COVID-19 in the Sahel

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

Coronavirus is predicted to push more than 1 million people from their homes across the Sahel, creating havoc in an already highly fragile region, according to new forecasting software. Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria in West Africa are predicted to see displacement as a result of the increasing conflict, unemployment and human rights abuses brought on by fallout from the coronavirus, the analytical tool developed by the humanitarian group Danish Refugee Council (DRC) has found. Analysing national factors such as economy, conflict level, climate, governance and food security, the Foresight tool uses open data from sources including the World Bank and the UN to predict forced displacement in a given country. The software has shown a high degree of accuracy when tested in Afghanistan and Myanmar and has been lauded as a potential game-changer for the humanitarian sector by one of its funders, Denmark’s ministry of foreign affairs.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

22 hours ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

22 hours ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

22 hours ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

22 hours ago
1 min read

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

22 hours ago
1 min read

Chakwera Charts the Path of his First 100 Days in Office

22 hours ago
1 min read

Situation in Mauritius Becomes Desperate

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Scenario Planning Tool Shows the Effects of COVID-19 in the Sahel

1 min ago
5 min read

Let’s Go to Seychelles

8 hours ago
2 min read

The Importance Of Having A Retirement Savings

8 hours ago
3 min read

Women’s Day Draws Attention To Diversity And Inclusion

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today