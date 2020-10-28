Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Schools Become Crime Scenes for Groups Angry with Government

Sand covers a puddle of blood at an empty clasroom following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Africa features prominently in a 2020 report published by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack. It lists Sudan, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo as “very heavily affected” countries. Another region of high concern is the Central Sahel, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. A Human Rights Watch news report published in early September claims that attacks on education in this region have been surging. Between 2014 and 2019, the Central Sahel experienced a significant increase in “security incidents”. These include battles, explosions or remote violence and violence against civilians. One feature of this violence is how perpetrators have targeted school infrastructure, staff and students. Violence caused a six-fold increase in school closures across the Central Sahel between early 2017 and end 2019. Prior to COVID-19 lockdowns, and in 2020 alone, 4,000 schools in the Central Sahel closed because of insecurity, affecting 650,000 students. A key feature of the attack on education is the way children are made victims of killing, sexual violence, maiming and abduction, and are recruited and used by armed groups. Attacks on schools and children evoke a strong emotional response, which is a definitive goal of terrorist groups. This was evident following the kidnapping of the Chibok girls. It also helps explain the impetus behind the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack and the recently held High-Level Humanitarian Event on the Central Sahel. Another reason for targeting schools is the intensive media coverage that follows. Media coverage provides terrorist groups with a platform.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Tanzania’s Polls Go Ahead Amid Claims of Fraud

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Arrest of Zimbabwean Mining Boss for Gold Smuggling is Part of a Larger Syndicate

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Army Caught in a Lie

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects

2 days ago
1 min read

Madagascar has Always been One of the Best Places on Earth to Study the Natural World

2 days ago
1 min read

A Day in Court for Rwandan Who Allegedly Funded Genocide Draws Near

2 days ago
2 min read

U.S. Citizen Kidnapped in Niger Raises Security Issues

2 days ago
1 min read

Making Zambia’s Farming Practices Safer for the Farmer

2 days ago
1 min read

Tight Race for Tanzania Polls Takes an Ugly Turn

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Schools Become Crime Scenes for Groups Angry with Government

13 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Polls Go Ahead Amid Claims of Fraud

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Arrest of Zimbabwean Mining Boss for Gold Smuggling is Part of a Larger Syndicate

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Army Caught in a Lie

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today