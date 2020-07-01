Scores Killed after Death of Popular Ethiopian Singer

Share it!

At least 50 people have been killed in Ethiopia after the death of a popular singer sparked huge protests in the Oromia region. Thousands of fans had gathered to mourn Hachalu Hundessa, who was shot dead on Monday night while driving. Police say 35 people, including prominent politician Jawar Mohammed, have been arrested. Mr Jawar, a media mogul, has led calls for more rights for the Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, who have been politically marginalised by previous governments. The motive for Hachalu’s killing remains unclear. But police say they have arrested two people in connection with the killing. Hachalu, 34, recently said that he had received death threats. He will be buried on Thursday. His songs focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo ethnic group and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.

SOURCE: BBC