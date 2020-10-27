Seasoned South African Alternative Xhosa Musician – Obie Mavuso

OBie Mavuso, uses traditional chants from her Xhosa tribe in her music and creates a wholistic cultural and spiritual experience.

About the EP: Andizi (I’m not coming) is the 3rd offering from OBie Mavuso, recorded on October 2016 at Red bull studios, a month before I made the brave move to Johannesburg, I collaborated on a few songs with Ntombethongo on guitar on the second single ‘Shades’ he further lent me his vocals on the intro of the song opening up a channel for Amy Ayanda to chant on the same song.