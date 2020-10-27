Africa.com

Seasoned South African Alternative Xhosa Musician – Obie Mavuso

OBie Mavuso Music
2 hours ago

OBie Mavuso, uses traditional chants from her Xhosa tribe in her music and creates a wholistic cultural and spiritual experience.

About the EP: Andizi (I’m not coming) is the 3rd offering from OBie Mavuso, recorded on October 2016 at Red bull studios, a month before I made the brave move to Johannesburg, I collaborated on a few songs with Ntombethongo on guitar on the second single ‘Shades’ he further lent me his vocals on the intro of the song opening up a channel for Amy Ayanda to chant on the same song.

Andizi’s theme is vulnerability, OBie speaks on how the world has changed due to the nature of the new capitalist society. She further speaks on how she wants to be whole, new and present and able to connect with people, the EP further stamps the alternative South African sound and boldly announces that seasoned South African artists are here and deserve global recognition.

The overall message from the EP is unity, growth, dealing with societal pressures or frustrations.

Listen to Andizi here:

