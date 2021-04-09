Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Self Learning Platform Calls for new East African Intake

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Yunus Environment Hub has opened applications for the second cohort of StartNow, an online course for social business plan creation, to entrepreneurs in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.  StartNow is a self-learning platform in which potential and early-stage entrepreneurs can interact to develop a social business plan step-by-step in eight weeks. It blends interactive online-offline experiences for the entrepreneurs to advance on the creation and testing of their business plans, as well as providing them with tools to track their progress after finalising the incubation process. Each week the entrepreneurs will work on one module of their business plan, and at the end of the course they will have compiled a structured document. The course is accompanied by a volunteer mentor, matched according to the experience in the context and the expertise in the industry in which the entrepreneur wants to operate. 

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

The Youth Already Know How Chad’s Election Will Go Down

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian SMEs Could be Doing Better

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nairobi Calls Out Unfair Vaccine Distribution Behaviour

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rwandan Genocide Suspect Believed to Be in Harare

5 hours ago
1 min read

AU Ditches its Vaccine Rollout using AstraZeneca

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Gets Gold for Martial Arts Skills

1 day ago
1 min read

Akon Eyes Some Land in Uganda for Infrastructure Deal

1 day ago
1 min read

The Tale of Four Eritrean Migrant Youths Who Went to the UK Ends Tragically

1 day ago
1 min read

Angola’s Open for Business

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Self Learning Platform Calls for new East African Intake

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Youth Already Know How Chad’s Election Will Go Down

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian SMEs Could be Doing Better

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nairobi Calls Out Unfair Vaccine Distribution Behaviour

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: