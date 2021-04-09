Self Learning Platform Calls for new East African Intake

The Yunus Environment Hub has opened applications for the second cohort of StartNow, an online course for social business plan creation, to entrepreneurs in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. StartNow is a self-learning platform in which potential and early-stage entrepreneurs can interact to develop a social business plan step-by-step in eight weeks. It blends interactive online-offline experiences for the entrepreneurs to advance on the creation and testing of their business plans, as well as providing them with tools to track their progress after finalising the incubation process. Each week the entrepreneurs will work on one module of their business plan, and at the end of the course they will have compiled a structured document. The course is accompanied by a volunteer mentor, matched according to the experience in the context and the expertise in the industry in which the entrepreneur wants to operate.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

