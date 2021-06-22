Senegal Welcomes the African Diaspora

A few months after discovering from a DNA test that most of his ancestors were from West Africa, American businessman Kyle Jones got on a flight to Dakar, Senegal. Jones was among about 75 people including business leaders, mayors, and entrepreneurs from the US who came into Dakar this week to attend ”The Return,” a seven-day event spearheaded by the organization NuWorld. The aim was to encourage members of the African diaspora to return to the continent, both as a form of healing, and to develop economic and social ties. NuWorld is an umbrella platform encompassing a variety of programs and initiatives directed by American entrepreneur Andre Amos. It was motivated by similar initiatives in Ghana, whose president Nana Akufo-Addo announced 2019 the ”Year of Return” to commemorate 400 years since the first arrival of enslaved Africans in the US. Ghana staged a marketing campaign throughout the year and saw tourist figures rise by 45% compared to the previous year, though it’s hard to determine just how many visitors came right as a result of the effort. Included in the initiative it granted citizenship to over 100 African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Articles
Gaddafi’s ‘Flying Palace’ Lands in Tripoli
Honouring the Father of African Independence
Supporting African Tech Startups through their Crucial Growth Phases
Yaoundé Praised for its Treatment of Refugees
Doctors Come to the Aid of Zimbabwean Boy Mauled by Hyena
The Key to Seed Dispersal across Africa is Under Threat
South Africa is Set to Host a “Technology Transfer Hub” for Coronavirus Vaccines
Could this be the Worst Attempt at Free and Fair Polls in Ethiopian History?
Mauritius Will Reopen to Vaccinated Tourists from Mid-July