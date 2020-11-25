Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

11 mins ago 1 min read

A viral and contagious risk has been ruled out as all reported cases have progressed favorably without complications. Only one infected person out of a total of 1,004 according to a new assessment has been hospitalized, while there were much more cases a few days ago. Samples analyzed by a laboratory did not reveal any chemical or toxic infection of the water or fish, the environment minister said. Many fishermen have complained about the poor sales of their products after messages on social networks advising them not to eat fish for a while. In this West African nation, fishing generates more than 53,000 direct and 540,000 indirect jobs, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

4 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

8 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

14 mins ago
1 min read

With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

18 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts

23 mins ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index

28 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

40 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

43 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

4 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

8 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease

11 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

14 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: