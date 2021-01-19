Senegalese Top Student Seems to be On Hiatus

A case of kidnapping now turned normal disappearance. French investigators say Senegal’s best student Diary Sow whom authorities declared missing in Paris since the 8th of January may have voluntarily disappeared. According to the investigators, Sow is safe and sound and the criminal trial has been dropped. The brilliant Senegalese student Diary Sow, in prep class at the Parisian high school Louis-le-Grand, is now said to have disappeared voluntarily for reasons that have not yet been clarified. Sow’s disappearance at the beginning of January caused a stir in Senegal as in France. She is known for her academic excellence and success in her country and was named Senegal’s best student when she won Miss Sciences in 2017, 2018, and 2019. After graduating from high school in 2019, she was awarded a scholarship for excellence that enabled her to enter the Louis le grand preparatory class. French police forces say they have carried out numerous searches in the 20 year old’s university residence and neighbourhood, and have also analysed her internet browsing history and her bank accounts. Her family back at home in Mbour, Senegal say they are eagerly awaiting to hear from her.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

