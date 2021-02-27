Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Sentiment Around Investing in East Africa Wanes

3 hours ago 1 min read

At the beginning of 2020, few developing world regions excited as much attention as East Africa. Driven by a resurgent Kenyan economy, the promise of economic liberalisation in Ethiopia and the possibility of vast oil production in Uganda, investors were flocking to the region in the hope of taking advantage of bold new opportunities. A year later, that picture looks very different. Ravaged by a war in Ethiopia, dubious elections in Uganda and Tanzania, and a second wave of the coronavirus, the region has become emblematic of Africa’s struggles. Despite the destabilising forces, the World Bank has projected that it will remain the continent’s fastest growing region in 2021, alongside Southern Africa, with growth of 2.7%, but for some the shine has already worn off. For many investors, Ethiopia remains “no big deal yet”, says Charlie Robertson, Africa economist at Renaissance Capital. Foreign investment in the country slumped to $2.5bn in 2019, from $3.3bn in 2018, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2020. The IMF projects zero growth for the country in 2021. Kenya, the region’s most developed economy, has also been badly hit by the pandemic. GDP growth declined from 5.4% in 2019 to 1.5% in 2020 and is projected to rise back to 4.7% this year, according to the IMF.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

More Articles

1 min read

Who Will Lead Football in Africa?

1 day ago
1 min read

Empowering Cobblers in Nigeria’s Cities

1 day ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Fintech Startup Raises Millions to Scale Operations

1 day ago
1 min read

Prisoners from Tigray Protest their Detention

1 day ago
1 min read

Giving Victims of Rape a Tool to Report

1 day ago
1 min read

South African Athlete Takes Her Fight to Compete to the Human Rights Court in Europe

1 day ago
1 min read

With More Awareness Additive Manufacturing Could be a Lifesaver for Many African States

1 day ago
1 min read

Blantyre Pushes Ahead with Controversial Bill

1 day ago
1 min read

Ghana Shuts Down LGBTQI Centre Before it Even Opened

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sentiment Around Investing in East Africa Wanes

3 hours ago
2 min read

Union Bank To Support Start-Ups Through The UnionX Innovation Challenge

20 hours ago
4 min read

Global Covid-19 Experts See Inequitable Distribution And Vaccine Hesitancy As The Key Challenges For Africa In 2021

21 hours ago
3 min read

Drought-Tolerant Maize Project Pioneers A Winning Strategy For A World Facing Climate Change

21 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: