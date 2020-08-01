Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

Share it!

One hundred and seventy passengers — both visitors and Seychellois — landed in Seychelles on Saturday onboard the first commercial passenger flight since the COVID-induced travel shutdown. Emirates flight EK705 from Dubai touched down at 6.30 a.m., the first plane to arrive after Seychelles reopened its borders on Aug. 1.The Seychelles International Airport was closed to commercial passenger flights in March amid travel restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the 115-island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

SOURCE: SEYCHELLES NEWS AGENCY