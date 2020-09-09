Wed. Sep 9th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Jacqueline Ngo Mpii’s “Little Africa” walking tour of Goutte d’Or highlights the talent and energy of the neighborhood’s African diaspora. Her tour winds through a kaleidoscope of African restaurants, book stores and night spots. One of the last neighborhoods to become part of Paris in the 19th century, Goutte d’Or has always been home to low-income workers and immigrants from Italy, Spain and Poland. Now, it’s an African melting pot and fashion hub. Boutique Peulh Vagabond, with its chunky jewelry and elegant outfits, reflects designer Dyenaa Diaw’s Senegalese heritage. Diaw also uses traditional African weave — employing a cooperative of artisans from Burkina Faso. That’s another subtext in this walking tour — how this neighborhood’s creators are tapping Africa-based talent.  Diaw has gained an international reputation, partly because American superstar singer Beyonce has worn her creations. She could move her business to a more upscale neighborhood, but Goutte d’Or is home.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

5 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

8 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

10 mins ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

13 mins ago
1 min read

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

15 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

17 mins ago
1 min read

The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy

20 mins ago
1 min read

After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces

23 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

25 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

5 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

8 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today