SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit Has New Dates And Is Now Happening On 26-27 January 2021!

Opening Ceremony will be chaired by Hon. Minister of Mines and Geology of Senegal, Mr. Oumar Sarr.
The SIM Senegal Organising Committee, AME Trade Ltd. and the Ministry of Mines & Geology from the Republic of Senegal has just confirmed the official dates for the SIM Senegal Virtual Summit, now taking place on 26 – 27 January of 2021, under the theme “For a resilient mining sector in Senegal”. Discussions will revolve around the impact of COVID 19 and what needs to be considered to strengthen the mining sector for sustainability and growth.
The virtual event will be opened by the Honourable Minister of Mines and Geology of Senegal, Mr. Oumar Sarr who will make a speech during the Official Opening.
The 2-days virtual event, being organised while waiting for the 6th edition of SIM Senegal Conference and Exhibition in June 2021, has confirmed the attendance of Lamine Diouf, Director of Control and Surveillance of Mining Operations, (DCSOM), Ministry of Mines and Geology, (MMG), Senegal; Dr Rokhaya Samba Diène, Director of Mining Prospecting and Promotion, Senegal; and Roseline Mbaye Carlos, Director of Mines and Geology (DMG), Ministry of Mines and Geology, Senegal. The event is supported by the Senegalese government, guaranteeing the highest-level audience possible. SIM Senegal attracts a unique and diverse range of mining investors in finance, services, exploration & production, and institutional industries, representing both public and private sectors.
The virtual platform is already live, offering the possibility for the attendants to network and virtually meet prior to the event, with government officials, mining exploration & service companies, legal & finance experts and all organisations who are involved in the mining supply and value chain in West Africa. The programme sessions will have simultaneous translation in English and French, allowing the participants to listen in their favourite language.
SIM Senegal Virtual Summit counts with relevant key players in the market, that will expose their products and services virtually. Our 2021 sponsors: GCO, Sococim, Iamgold, Vivo Energy, Saudequip, IDC, CTA. The exhibitors: Forage FTE, Geotec Afrique, Olipes, SSTP, SGS, Haladjian, Somiva, Roc Impact, Trelleborg, Krohne, Titanobel, S.I.G. SPA, Ste. Senegalaise, Mineex, Saudequip, Sococim, CTA Group, Vivo Energy Senegal, IDC Drilling company, Agts, Schenck Process, GCO, Iamgold, Saudequip.
Registration Link: https://ametrade.org/event/sim-senegal-virtual-2021/
