Under the High Patronage of His Excellency Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal

Conclusions & Recommendations of the review of Senegal’s mining code (2016) to be made at the SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit

In the continued efforts to showcase Senegal’s mining sector, and leading up to the SIM Senegal International Mining Conference & Exhibition (SIM Senegal 2021), the Ministry of Mines and Geology in association with AME Trade Ltd will be hosting the SIM Senegal Virtual Summit on 3-4 November 2020.

The live opening ceremony of the SIM Senegal Virtual Summit is expected to be inaugurated by His Excellency Macky SALL, President, Republic of Senegal. He will also lead the debate centred around the conclusions and recommendations of the review of Senegal’s 2016 Mining Code.

Under the theme “For a resilient mining sector in Senegal”, further discussions will revolve around the impact of COVID-19 and what needs to be considered to strengthen the mining sector for sustainability and growth. We are pleased to announce that the Minister of Mines and Geology, Republic of Senegal, will be making a keynote speech and please keep an eye on updates as eminent speakers confirm their participation.

The virtual event forms part of the SIM Senegal Conference and Exhibition, which has established itself as one of the largest mining events in West Africa and is the only event supported by the Senegalese government dedicated to expanding the country’s mining sector.

The 6th edition of SIM Senegal was due to take place in November 2020, however due to COVID-19, it has been postponed to June 2021. The SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Conference will feature: a two-day virtual conference, live presentations, debates, a virtual expo and a Virtual Meeting Point for business to business meetings.

The SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit counts with relevant key players in the market, that will expose their products and services virtually, namely: Forage FTE, Geotec Afrique, Olipes, SSTP, SGS, Haladjian, Somiva, Roc Impact, Trelleborg, Krohne, Titanobel, S.I.G. SPA, and Sotrafa.

Senegal has a diverse portfolio of mineral resources, excellent port and road infrastructure, a skilled workforce, as well as being the financial hub of Francophone West Africa. Amongst the country’s strategic goals for 2023 include: becoming one of the TOP 7 gold exporters in Africa (production of 18 tonnes), developing into the TOP 3 of African phosphate producers (annual production of more than 3 million tonnes) and attaining the level of the 4th global producer of zircon (90,000 tonnes per year).

The SIM Senegal Virtual Summit participants can register as a Delegate, Sponsor, Exhibitor and as a Speaker via the official website https://ametrade.org/event/sim-senegal-virtual-2020/ or by contacting the team by email senegal@ametrade.org .