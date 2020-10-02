Share it!

For a Resilient Mining Sector in Senegal, on 03 – 04 November 2020

In the continued efforts to showcase Senegal’s mining sector, and leading up to the SIM Senegal International Mining Conference & Exhibition (SIM Senegal 2021), the Ministry of Mines and Geology in association with AME Trade Ltd will be hosting the SIM Senegal Virtual Summit on 3-4 November 2020. Under the theme “For a resilient mining sector in Senegal”, discussions will revolve around the impact of COVID-19 and what needs to be considered to strengthen the mining sector for sustainability and growth. We are pleased to announce that the Minister of Mines and Geology, Republic of Senegal, will be making a keynote speech and please keep an eye on updates as eminent speakers confirm their participation.

The virtual event forms part of the SIM Senegal Conference and Exhibition, which has established itself as one of the largest mining events in West Africa and is the only event supported by the Senegalese government dedicated to expanding the country’s mining sector.

The 6th edition of SIM Senegal 2020 was due to take place in November 2020, however due to COVID-19, it has been postponed to June 2021. We will not let COVID-19 perturb this and the SIM Senegal Virtual event, will transport everyone to Dakar, Senegal! You will be able to participate in the two-day virtual conference, listen to live presentations, take part in discussions, visit the SIM virtual expo and network with potential business partners in our Virtual Meeting Point.

As a key feature, the SIM Senegal Virtual event and application will help you network with government officials, mining exploration and service companies, legal and finance experts and all organisations who are involved in the mining supply and value chain.

Senegal has a diverse portfolio of mineral resources, excellent port and road infrastructure, a skilled workforce, as well as being the financial hub of Francophone West Africa. Senegal has diverse mineral resources in different stages of development. Amongst the country’s strategic goals for 2023 include: becoming one of the TOP 7 gold exporters in Africa (production of 18 tonnes), developing into the TOP 3 of African phosphate producers (annual production of more than 3 million tonnes) and attaining the level of the 4th global producer of zircon (90,000 tonnes per year). Senegal’s has recently relaunched the integrated Falémé iron ore project with a Turkish partner and has recently finished a study on the exploration and utilisation of construction materials.

