Some African Scenery for Your Next Conference Call

If you’d rather be on a game drive in the bush or relaxing at a rooftop bar in Cape Town, Go2Africa has created some safari Zoom background images for you. Like most of the world, the team have been working from home and keeping up with friends and family using video conferencing services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Instead of capturing what’s actually behind you on a video call, use some of their custom safari travel-inspired background to suit your mood. To download, click the button below the image which will open a new tab. From there, right-click and save to your computer. Then follow the instructions on how to upload them to Zoom or Teams. Note: Zoom mirrors your image so the background will appear flipped to you but display properly to others on your call.

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA

