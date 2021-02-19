Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Something for Nigeria to Smile About

4 hours ago 1 min read

Nigeria’s economy unexpectedly came out of a recession in the fourth quarter as growth in agriculture and telecommunications offset a sharp drop in oil production. GDP grew 0.11% in the three months through to end-December from a year earlier, compared with a decline of 3.6% in the third quarter, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said on its website on Thursday. The median estimate of five economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a quarterly decline of 1.86%. The economy contracted 1.92% for the full year, the most since at least 1991, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data. The surprise rebound means Africa’s largest economy may recover faster than expected as the oil price and output increase in 2021. It could also point to the growing importance of the non-crude sector.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

4 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Missing Pieces of Rwanda’s Genocide

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Dodgy Love Ring from Ghana is Nabbed

4 hours ago
1 min read

Teachers in Zimbabwe take Desperate Measures to Stay Afloat

4 hours ago
1 min read

Scientists Have Figured What’s Making those Circles in the Namib Desert

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Professor Makes History Again

4 hours ago
1 min read

How to Stop the Catastrophic Spread of Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Pfizer Jab May Not Give South Africa the Results It Wants

4 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

HAVAÍC Expects Bumper Year For African Tech Startups

55 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

4 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election

4 hours ago
1 min read

Something for Nigeria to Smile About

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: