South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

The Department of Home Affairs has published its draft critical skills list for South Africa, outlining the skills which are in short supply in the country. The list is important for businesses in South Africa who are looking to attract skilled workers. The last critical skills list was published by the Department of Home Affairs in 2014. Section 19(4) of the Immigration Act stipulates that, subject to any prescribed requirements, a critical skills work visa may be issued to an individual possessing such skills or qualifications determined to be critical for South Africa. A growing number of countries are using their immigration policies to attract these skills to their shores. For example, Britain recently announced favourable visa conditions for much-needed healthcare workers, and Mauritius has introduced a special fast track for investment professionals as it cements its position as Africa’s financial hub.

SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH

