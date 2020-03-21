South Africa’s Covid-19 Travel Ban List

South Africa has extended its travel ban to Switzerland, now making for ten countries from which travellers to SA are not welcome. The list is “subject to change in line with risk rating of the World Health Organisation”, according to regulations published on Wednesday, formalising the restrictions. South African citizens and permanent residents will always be allowed to enter the country, regardless of their point of origin, under the rules. The bans are in place indefinitely, and must be lifted by proclamation. The high-risk countries, from which travellers are not welcome, are: China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States of America. Travellers from medium-risk countries are subject to intense health screening. Those countries are: Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share it!