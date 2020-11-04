South Africa’s Strategy to Get Athletes Olympic Ready

Organizers of next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will have measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. But little is known about how the virus affects the long-term health of those already infected, including athletes. South African researchers are leading an international effort looking for answers.
SOURCE: VOA
