South Africa’s Tourism Hits Slump

South African tourism is on the decline. International tourist arrivals in 2019 is down 11.65 percent, or 1.25 million according to data released by the country’s tourism board. There are a multitude of reasons behind this: a drought in the Western Cape region managed to make its way onto international newscasts; there are ongoing concerns about crime and stability that people read about in The Economist. Also, as emerging countries like Namibia, Senegal, Ethiopia, and Rwanda make a compelling and persuasive sell for intrepid tourist dollars, they take share away from South Africa.

SOURCE: SKIFT