Special Coverage of Africa Investors’ Conference

Africa.com is proud to be able to bring to you new insights from the Africa Investors’ Conference, sponsored by Standard Bank, over the course of the next many days. The Africa Investors’ Conference is designed to connect institutional investors to leading policymakers and some of Africa’s most successful companies, sharing ideas with a view to finding key opportunities for growth on the continent. Africa.com will deliver to your inbox video footage and slides from some of the key sessions of the conference, as well as Africa.com exclusive, in-depth interviews with the keynote speakers. The opening remarks to the conference were made by Sim Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group, and followed by a session on Expert Analysis of Africa’s Prospects During and After the Pandemic by Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Standard Bank Group.

