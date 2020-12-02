Africa.com

Sport Betting is Back On in Bamako

12 hours ago

Mali’s iconic Hippodrome in Bamako recently reopened its traditional horse races on Sundays after closing in March due to COVID-19. For jockeys like Mahamadou Tangara, the closure meant a complete loss of income. On any given Sunday, a jockey can win between $91 and $182 in prize money. No work means no winnings, Tangara said, adding that he felt nothing but difficulty for those eight months of shutdown. The races started up again November 15 — and immediately, the sport’s large, loyal audience returned to the track.  Yacouba Dansoko, a sports journalist and race announcer, spoke about the importance of the races to the Malian public, saying that in terms of the audience, it’s No. 1. Soon after the races reopened, COVID-19 cases again rose sharply in Mali. Some jockeys and organizers wear masks, but most of the audience appears indifferent to COVID precautions. Officials are now discussing new COVID-19 countermeasures, which could include shutting down the races.

SOURCE: VOA

