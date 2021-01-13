Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago 1 min read

The cash-strapped government in Liberia has introduced the use of personalised number plates for vehicles. Dubbed “vanity” or “luxury” plates, they will cost between $1,000 and $1,500 annually. The annual fee for regular plates is usually around $100, depending on the vehicle. Those willing to fork out money for a more personal touch would be able chose which characters and numbers appear on their plates, an official said. With little direct investment coming into Liberia over the last three years, the government of President George Weah, a former football star, is having to come up with creative ways to generate much-needed revenue.

SOURCE: MY JOY ONLINE

More Articles

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago
1 min read

Search for Top Senegalese Student Continues

1 hour ago
1 min read

Major Scientific Discovery in Guinea

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Kills Some of the Masterminds Behind the Tigray Resistance

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mozambican Army Wins the Battle, But the War isn’t Over

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Buys 300m Vaccines to Fight Pandemic

1 hour ago
1 min read

#WeAreRemovingADictator Trends ahead of Uganda Election

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: