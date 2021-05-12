Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Struggling to Keep the Lights on in Abidjan

1 min ago 1 min read

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana has left households and businesses fuming as well as cutting power supplies to neighbouring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso, officials said. A prolonged dry season has reduced water levels at hydropower dams in both countries that in some cases could take months to resolve, hampering productivity, raising costs and hitting the economies of the world’s biggest cocoa producers. In Ivory Coast, which exports power to six countries, the national power company faces a generation deficit of about 200 megawatts (MW), or nearly 10% of its 2,230 MW capacity. In Ghana, which exports to Burkina Faso, the national utility is carrying out rolling outages until May 17. The power regulator on Friday blamed the problem on several issues including work on transmission lines and a lack of rain that has left reservoirs depleted in the north of the country. The outages in Ivory Coast have led to complaints from the cocoa sector, which depends on a steady power supply for its grinding machines. Two industry sources said most cocoa grinders were operating at between 25% and 50% of capacity.

SOURCE: REUTERS 

More Articles

1 min read

The Return of an Important Artifact “to its Original Homeland of Libya”

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya Suspends Flights to Somalia

5 mins ago
1 min read

Where is Uganda’s Famous Environmental Activist Now?

7 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Networking Tool for Africans Studying Overseas

9 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s List of Olympic Games is Constantly Growing

2 days ago
1 min read

The History Behind Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

2 days ago
1 min read

Saving a Very Rare Zebra

2 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Healthcare Systems in Critical Condition

2 days ago
1 min read

Case to Have the Igbo Apprenticeship System Taught in Economics

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here