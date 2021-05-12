Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa is Missing Progressive Early Childhood Development Strategies

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Paid childcare has been largely ignored by academia, government policy makers and donors in and beyond Africa. The World Health Organisation recently published its first ever guideline for early childhood development. Although this document includes a lot of valuable information, it – and the research is it based on – largely focuses on improving parental care. This overlooks the fact that more and more families seem to be using paid childcare in Africa. One recent study found that nearly half of working parents, and even one in five unemployed parents in a Nairobi slum, regularly used paid childcare. A few studies have shown that the quality of this paid care is often crowded and poor, especially for children growing up in informal urban settlements or slums.

SOURCE: THE CNVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Struggling to Keep the Lights on in Abidjan

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Return of an Important Artifact “to its Original Homeland of Libya”

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya Suspends Flights to Somalia

8 mins ago
1 min read

Where is Uganda’s Famous Environmental Activist Now?

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Networking Tool for Africans Studying Overseas

12 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s List of Olympic Games is Constantly Growing

2 days ago
1 min read

The History Behind Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

2 days ago
1 min read

Saving a Very Rare Zebra

2 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Healthcare Systems in Critical Condition

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here