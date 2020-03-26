Thu. Mar 26th, 2020

Sudanese Minister for Defence Dies in Juba

Lt Gen Jamal Al-Din Omar is said to have been in the neighbouring South Sudan for more than a week purposely engaged in Sudanese Peace talks mediated by President Kiir, with some of the rebel groups Khartoum wants to bring to the fold of the transitional government under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The minister suffered a heart attack at Pyramid Continental hotel, where he had been staying. He was a member of the Sovereign Council that took power under a 39-month power-sharing deal between the military and civilian groups after the toppling of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

SOURCE: THE EAST AFRICAN

