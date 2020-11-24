Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

4 mins ago 1 min read

Sudanese health authorities said that seven medical doctors died from COVID-19 in 10 days, a development that reflects Sudan’s sharp rise in cases in recent weeks. Nearly 100 deaths were recorded in the past month. A statement issued by Sudan’s ministry of health said the seven doctors “worked tirelessly” to treat COVID-19 patients, prevent the spread of the ailment, and protect the lives of the Sudanese people. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus. The government called their deaths a huge loss for the country as it continues to fight the pandemic and described the doctors as “true heroes,” who died defending their people. Late last week, Sudanese education authorities postponed the reopening of schools for two weeks, due to a steep rise in cases. Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases globally, says on its coronavirus dashboard that Sudan currently has 16,052 confirmed cases and 1,197 deaths. Khartoum state Governor Ayman Khaled Nimer directed all public and private institutions in Khartoum state to operate at 50 percent of their normal workforce, except for essential sectors such as medical facilities.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

1 min ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

6 mins ago
1 min read

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

1 day ago
1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

1 day ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

1 day ago
1 min read

Life After al-Shabaab

1 day ago
1 min read

The Thorn in Uganda’s Ruling and Opposition Parties’ Side

1 day ago
1 min read

Fifa Bans Caf President

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

1 min ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

4 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

6 mins ago
2 min read

AIMS And Portia Host The 18Th Gender Summit

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: