Sundowners Overlooking One of Namibia’s Most Picturesque Spots

19 seconds ago 1 min read

The Moon Landscape is a famous tourist spot in Namibia, attracting hundreds of travellers from all around the world. Believed to be around 500 million years old, the Moon Landscape is only accessible via 4×4. Once we exited the vehicle, everyone scattered to different corners of the Moon Landscape, some announcing on Instagram that they “travelled to the moon”. Some would have believed them as the sight bears an uncanny resemblance to Earth’s only natural satellite. There’s a place called Musical Rocks, which many travellers dub the singing rocks for the sound it emits when you hit a rock against it. Private camping trips can be arranged.

