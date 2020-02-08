Taking in All the Sights and Pleasures of Morocco

As you drove along the ‘Road of a Thousand Kasbahs’, you will discover that Morocco is a blend of old and new, where the distant past mingles with modern life and 1 000-year-old traditions are deeply entrenched in daily rituals. Take the communal oven, for example, where locals still meet to cook their daily bread, just as they have for centuries. It’s one thing to be told that Fes has 9 400 alleys and is the biggest medieval medina in the world, but it’s a completely different story to step out of the van and experience the overwhelming frenzy for yourself.

