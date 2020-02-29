Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Tanzania Cements its Status as One of the World’s Best Tourism Destinations

The country scooped the Best International Wildlife Destination award at the Outlook Travellers Awards held in India. Tanzania boasts several tourist attractions including Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free standing mountain in the world, as well as Serengeti, home to the world’s greatest animal migration. It has more than 22 national parks and is home to 20 percent of Africa’s large mammals, while Lake Tanganyika is the second deepest fresh water lake in the world. The East African country achieved the feat ahead of its wildlife tourism rivals Kenya and South Africa and Kenya.

SOURCE: IOL

