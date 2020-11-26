Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany

3 mins ago 1 min read

Councillors in the German capital, Berlin, have voted to replace a street name honouring a colonial governor in East Africa accused of having ordered massacres with one of a leading female Tanzanian independence activist. Wissmannstraße, named after Hermann von Wissmann, is set to become Lucy-Lameck-Straße. She was Tanzania’s first female cabinet minister as well as a leading figure in the country’s independence movement. Von Wissman was governor of German East Africa (now Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda) in the late 19th Century and is believed to have behind the mass killings of local people, German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reports. Berlin Postkolonial, one of the groups behind the call for the name change, welcomed the local authority’s decision. In a statement it said that the campaign had prevented “the further honouring” of Von Wissmann and in its place put “a Tanzanian woman who actively opposed colonialism and racism”.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

5 mins ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day

11 mins ago
1 min read

The First Woman to Wear a Hijab on the Runway Quits the Catwalk

14 mins ago
1 min read

Human-elephant Conflict Remains an Important Issue across Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Mourns Victims of its Double Pandemic

17 mins ago
1 min read

A Scramble to Save Zimbabwean Lives

18 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Make Final Push

20 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany

3 mins ago
1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

5 mins ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: