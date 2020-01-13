Tue. Jan 14th, 2020

Tanzanian Artist Looks to Grow His Brand

Tanzania’s celebrated musician Nasib Abdul a.k.a Diamond Platnumz has said that he is in talks with International football star, Cameroonian footballer Samuel Eto’o to build a football academy in Tanzania. Diamond said he has been in talks with Eto’o for a long time now and is interested in establishing a lucrative football club since the east African nation has potential football players.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

