Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tanzanian Girls Have New Way of Entering Womanhood

13 hours ago 1 min read

In Tanzania, female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation, is still practiced among some ethnic groups as a rite of passage into womanhood. Many girls are forced or coerced into it by their family to avoid being shunned, and end up scarred for life. To bridge the gap between health and tradition, health care nonprofit Amref has been promoting an alternative rite of passage for girls.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Women in South African Politics

13 hours ago
1 min read

Focusing on the Underserved Health Space in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

13 hours ago
1 min read

Detained Rwandan Critic Sues Airline that Flew him Home

13 hours ago
1 min read

Facebook Exposes French Meddling in African Affairs

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ensuring Africa is in Line for the Covid-19 Vaccine

14 hours ago
1 min read

Deals that will Ultimately Limit America’s Strategic Choices in North Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Citizens Demand the Return of Nigerian Youths

14 hours ago
1 min read

The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzanian Girls Have New Way of Entering Womanhood

13 hours ago
1 min read

Women in South African Politics

13 hours ago
1 min read

Focusing on the Underserved Health Space in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: