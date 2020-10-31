Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Fancourt in George is a magnificent destination for the whole family. Golf enthusiast or not, the hotel has something for everyone to enjoy. The estate is equipped with four restaurants, a kid’s centre, and a world-class spa and of course, the three prestigious golf courses. The World Golf Awards team named Fancourt Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020 and South Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020. The World Golf Awards™, which is part of World Travel Awards™, aims to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism. Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, says that despite the many challenges faced this year, votes came in from hundreds of thousands of golf consumers from a record 129 countries.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Articles

1 min read

Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects

4 mins ago
1 min read

Now You Can Work Remotely from this Idyllic African Country

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Homecoming Experience for Africans Born in the Diaspora

26 mins ago
1 min read

How to Capture the Smells of Nairobi’s Slums in a Rose-Scented Perfume

29 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s Diamond Fibre of Mohair Shines at South African Fashion Week

30 mins ago
1 min read

100 Most Popular African Foods

32 mins ago
1 min read

10 African Films That Deal With Protest Culture & History

33 mins ago
1 min read

Daily Paper’s New York Flagship Opening is About Community and Creativity, Not the Pandemic

35 mins ago
1 min read

A Scoresheet of US Investments in Africa

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects

4 mins ago
1 min read

Now You Can Work Remotely from this Idyllic African Country

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Homecoming Experience for Africans Born in the Diaspora

26 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today