Teen Girls from Kibera on a New Course

4 hours ago 1 min read

As teenage pregnancies soared during coronavirus lockdowns in Africa’s largest urban slum, Kibera, teachers and parents looked for a way to reduce the problem. Their idea was to form a women’s football (soccer) club, to direct their energy in a healthy way, and they became so good they are about to join Kenya’s professional women’s soccer league.

SOURCE: VOA

Rhino Sanctuary in Uganda Shuts Down

Malawians Bemoan Increasing Data Costs

Boosting Nigeria’s Agricultural Capabilities

The Story of the Colonial Roots of Homophobia in Senegal

Concern Over Fracking Africa’s Heritage Sites

A Rare Tropical Cyclone is Approaching Tanzania

The Youngest Continent in the World has a New Obsession

Gambia’s Success in Eliminating Trachoma

Leaders Arrive in Chad To Bid Deby Goodbye

A Little about: Africa Day

Media Brokerage Africa Spearheads Pan-African Broadcast Media Solutions

Wärtsilä Partners With Ambitious.Africa To Support Young African Talents

Disability In Goma. The Power Of Staying Together Against Covid-19, War, And Stigma

