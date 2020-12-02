Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ten Egyptian Startups Selected to Take Part in the Flat6Labs Cairo Accelerator

12 hours ago 1 min read

Launched in 2011 as the first office of the Flat6Labs MENA regional startup accelerator, the Flat6Labs Cairo programme provides startups with cash funding of between US$31,000 and US$46,000 with access to possible follow-on funding. Participating companies also gain access to strategic mentorship, office space, a multitude of perks and services from various partners, and entrepreneurship-focused business training and workshops. The accelerator runs two cycles each year, and has just announced its Fall 2020 cohort of 10 startups. They include Clakett, digital ecosystem for film and creative industry; Docspert, which connects patients seeking healthcare advice with internationally-renowned expert doctors; El-Dokan, a headless enterprise e-commerce software; Funnelll, an SaaS enabling marketing campaigns to translate into more sales; and Glued, a gamified learning platform for companies to train their employees.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Tony Blair Institute And Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management In The Cloud

12 hours ago
1 min read

Feeding the DRC’s Bookworms

12 hours ago
1 min read

Through the Lens of Kenya’s Young Refugees

12 hours ago
1 min read

Much Needed Relief for Citizens Caught in the Ethiopian Crossfire

12 hours ago
1 min read

Guinea is Preparing the Ground to Be China’s Steel Producer

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Making HIV Treatment Palatable for Kids

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Notorious Baby Factories Raided

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Bedrock of Afrobeats

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Technology Advancement Must Top CEO Agendas In Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Tony Blair Institute And Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management In The Cloud

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ten Egyptian Startups Selected to Take Part in the Flat6Labs Cairo Accelerator

12 hours ago
1 min read

Feeding the DRC’s Bookworms

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: