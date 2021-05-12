Africa.com

Teqball Looks for a Place in Senegal’s Sports Landscape

2 mins ago 1 min read

Combining elements of football and table tennis, the sport is fast attracting followers. Mame Cheikh Fam is now the flag bearer of teqball, which only came to the West African country in 2019. But the rules of teqball are fundamentally different from those of soccer. It is played in singles or doubles with players placed on either side of a curved table. No player is allowed to touch the ball more than three times. The ball must be sent to the other side of the table within three touches and not with the same part of the body. Football is firmly entrenched in Senegal’s culture. A lot of Dakar’s soft power is built around the sport. But that has not stopped teqball’s promoters from hoping the discipline will find its footing in a country that does not play much else.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

