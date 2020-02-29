The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month

It was a strong month for releases by East African artists. This is OkayAfrica’s picks for the seven best including Diamond Platnumz, Sheebah and more. East Africa’s most talked about couple of the moment, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, wowed fans when they released their long-awaited collaborative track “Gere.” Kenya’s most popular music group Sauti Sol made a huge comeback this month with their new single “Suzanna.” Popular Ugandan acts Sheebah and Fik Fameica teamed up this month for a fiery club starter titled “Tevunya.” Tanzanian hitmaker Rayvanny released a romantic love ballad titled “Te Amo” right in time for Valentine’s Day.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

