The Biggest Virtual Off-campus Accommodation Market for Zimbabwean Tertiary Students

Zimbabwean startup ‘Housing Hub’ is moving into new verticals after seeing strong uptake on its platform, which allows university students to book and make payments for off-campus accommodation. Such has uptake been, that having only launched in 2018 Housing Hub is already offering over 5,000 beds to around 30,000 users. The idea for the platform came about after Marvellous Nyongoro fell victim to a bogus accommodation agent after he failed to secure on campus accommodation in 2018. Demand to join the group increased, and Nyongoro decided to open a Facebook group and page. With demand still growing, he turned it into a business by developing an app and website, and recruiting a marketing team of student agents paid on a commission basis. The startup, which charges a five per cent service fee on every successful booking made through its platform, has processed rentals worth over US$50,000 since inception. Off of that strong base, Housing Hub is now expanding to offer more services.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

