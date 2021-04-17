Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Brave Firms Aiming to Expand Outside of Africa

2 hours ago 1 min read

For many homegrown businesses in Africa, expanding beyond the continent has historically been considered a daring move. African startups have a long-standing record of choosing neighboring African countries for their international debut instead. Even after record-smashing investments in recent years, penetrating a non-African market is still a long shot for many local companies. Lately, this long-purported risk is changing. Instead of looking for growth opportunities in neighboring countries, some companies are actively skipping continental expansion and heading directly to overseas markets. Plentywaka, a Nigerian bus-booking platform, today announced that it has been accepted into the Techstars Toronto accelerator program. In addition to this and the new capital from Techstars, Plentywaka is looking to scale its platform across Africa and North America. Akumah says this global expansion plan will start with a city in Canada, most likely Toronto, on or before Q4 2021.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Locals are Enjoying their ‘Made in Kenya’ Coffee Brand

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Current Trade Rules Clash with its Ex Finance Minister’s Vision for World Trade

4 hours ago
1 min read

Revolutionizing Africa’s Cocoa Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

1 day ago
1 min read

Tunisian Farmers Want to Commercialise their Ancient Farming Practice

1 day ago
1 min read

Philanthropy Used as a Tool to Empower African Firms

1 day ago
1 min read

South African Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Takes Over the European Market with its New App

1 day ago
2 min read

The Story of Rwanda’s Regeneration and Rehabilitation

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa CDC is Now Waiting for the Second Dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Brave Firms Aiming to Expand Outside of Africa

2 hours ago
3 min read

How Mauritius Became The Hottest Investment Opportunity On The Continent

3 hours ago
1 min read

Locals are Enjoying their ‘Made in Kenya’ Coffee Brand

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Current Trade Rules Clash with its Ex Finance Minister’s Vision for World Trade

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: