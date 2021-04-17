The Brave Firms Aiming to Expand Outside of Africa

For many homegrown businesses in Africa, expanding beyond the continent has historically been considered a daring move. African startups have a long-standing record of choosing neighboring African countries for their international debut instead. Even after record-smashing investments in recent years, penetrating a non-African market is still a long shot for many local companies. Lately, this long-purported risk is changing. Instead of looking for growth opportunities in neighboring countries, some companies are actively skipping continental expansion and heading directly to overseas markets. Plentywaka, a Nigerian bus-booking platform, today announced that it has been accepted into the Techstars Toronto accelerator program. In addition to this and the new capital from Techstars, Plentywaka is looking to scale its platform across Africa and North America. Akumah says this global expansion plan will start with a city in Canada, most likely Toronto, on or before Q4 2021.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Articles
Locals are Enjoying their ‘Made in Kenya’ Coffee Brand
Nigeria’s Current Trade Rules Clash with its Ex Finance Minister’s Vision for World Trade
Revolutionizing Africa’s Cocoa Industry
Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’
Tunisian Farmers Want to Commercialise their Ancient Farming Practice
Philanthropy Used as a Tool to Empower African Firms
South African Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Takes Over the European Market with its New App
The Story of Rwanda’s Regeneration and Rehabilitation
Africa CDC is Now Waiting for the Second Dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine